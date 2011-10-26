* Merkel wins vote with big majority
* Vote strengthens bargaining power in European summit
* Merkel says Europe in worst crisis since World War Two
BERLIN, Oct 26 Chancellor Angela Merkel warned
Europe not to be complacent about its peace and prosperity on
Wednesday, as German lawmakers approved plans to boost the
firepower of the euro zone rescue fund ahead of an emergency EU
summit.
Addressing a packed parliament before the vote, Merkel urged
the lower house Bundestag to fulfil its "historic duty" and said
Europe was in its toughest phase since the end of World War Two.
"No one should take for it for granted that there will be
peace and affluence in Europe in the next half century," said
Merkel, a pastor's daughter brought up in Communist eastern
Germany.
"The world is watching Germany and Europe to see if we are
ready and able to take responsibility. If the euro fails, Europe
fails," said Merkel, in a characteristically sober tone.
The vote binds Merkel to sticking closely to the text of the
motion passed by the Bundestag, boosting her bargaining power at
the Brussels summit on issues such as the European Central
Bank's involvement in tackling the crisis.
The prospects of a comprehensive deal looked dim, however,
with disagreements remaining in several crucial areas.
The Bundestag's vice president said of the 596 lawmakers who
voted, 503 backed the motion, 89 opposed it and there were four
abstentions.
"With its clear, cross-party majority, the German parliament
has strengthened the hand of the German government in its
negotiations on fighting the euro debt crisis," said Foreign
Minister Guido Westerwelle after the vote.
"With this, the government can fight forcefully for our
interests," added Westerwelle, a member of the Free Democrats
(FDP), Merkel's junior coalition partner.
In a minor boost to her waning authority at home, she won
the vote without having to rely on opposition support.
However, 15 rebels from her own centre-right coalition
either voted against the motion or abstained, highlighting the
struggle Merkel faces in convincing Germans of the need for
Europe's biggest economy to help its indebted partners.
Merkel is battling sliding ratings for herself and her
coalition over her handling of the euro zone crisis. Critics at
home and abroad have accused her of dithering, thereby
exacerbating the debt crisis, and frustration is rife.
DIM PROSPECTS
The proposals to increase the effectiveness of the 440
billion euro ($610 billion) European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF) without pouring more taxpayers' money into it,
have been the subject of fierce debate in Germany, the biggest
contributor to the rescue fund, and the rest of the euro zone.
Disagreements remain, including over how to scale up the
EFSF.
One option is to use it to offer guarantees to purchasers of
new euro zone debt, the other to use part of its capacity to set
up a special purpose investment vehicle to attract money from
sovereign wealth funds and other investors. A combination may
also be possible.
Merkel said it was justifiable to take the chance of higher
risks stemming from leveraging the EFSF and that failure to give
the fund more firepower would be irresponsible.
"The goal of the meeting tonight must be to get a result
under which Greece will by 2020 have a debt to gross domestic
product ratio of 120 percent," said Merkel.
Under the sustainability scenarios put forward by Greece's
'troika' of lenders -- the European Commission, European Central
Bank and International Monetary Fund -- that would mean a 50
percent writedown for private sector bondholders.
The role of the European Central Bank in resolving the
crisis is also subject to dispute, France wanting a deeper and
more direct ECB involvement, something Germany strongly opposes.
The motion passed by German lawmakers states that the EFSF
cannot be financed through the ECB and with a leveraged EFSF,
the central bank will no longer need to buy bonds on the
secondary market.
The incoming head of the ECB, Mario Draghi, strongly
signalled the bank would go on buying bonds .
German lawmakers said this was not necessarily a rebuff to
them as the phrase in their motion expresses an expectation and
stops short of saying the ECB cannot buy bonds if necessary.
Merkel's hands have been tied by a Constitutional Court
ruling last month, which demanded a greater say for German
lawmakers. That has frustrated some EU leaders eager to
implement quick solutions.
Lawmakers -- either in the lower house's full session or its
41-member budget committee -- will have to be consulted again
about the EU leaders' summit conclusions.
