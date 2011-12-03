* Wolfgang Schaeuble pushes plan for debt redemption fund
* Leaders prepare for crunch EU summit next week
* Merkel wants EU treaty changes on budget discipline
By Madeline Chambers
BERLIN, Dec 3 Germany's Finance Minister
spelled out details on Saturday of his proposal for national
redemption funds for excess sovereign debt which he intends to
present at a crunch summit of EU leaders next week aimed at
restoring confidence in the euro.
Wolfgang Schaeuble outlined his plans under which states
would effectively siphon off a chunk of their debt to a special
national fund and pay it off over about 20 years while
committing to reforms to keep debt levels on target.
Schaeuble believes his proposal, which has won qualified
support from Chancellor Angela Merkel, would boost confidence as
states would be sending a signal they were serious about
limiting debt levels to 60 percent of gross domestic product.
Investors are desperate for a sign from EU leaders next week
that they can find a solution to the more than two year-old debt
crisis which is having a knock-on effect on the global economy.
Merkel is pushing for binding EU rules on budget discipline.
"We need a redemption fund in every single country of the
euro zone," Schaeuble told the Passauer Neue Presse.
"Each of these countries should put into a special fund that
part of its debt which exceed 60 percent of its GDP, and should
pay that off with tax revenues. Over a period of 20 years, the
debt should be reduced to 60 percent," he said.
In Germany's case, the fund - covering federal, state and
municipal debts - would amount to about 500 billion euros ($672
billion) as German debt is around 80 percent of its gross
domestic product, said Schaeuble.
An earlier proposal this month from a panel of independent
economic advisers to the German government which was rejected as
unrealistic by Merkel, envisaged a European Redemption Pact.
That proposal, for a fund of up to 2.3 trillion euros, was
anathema to Merkel because it suggested pooling excess debt into
a fund with common liability.
Germany is dead set against any pooling of responsibility
for debt within the euro zone, arguing states must themselves
tackle their debt problems.
Schaeuble's plan has already hit opposition from Austria.
Finance Minister Maria Fekter said on Friday any proposals that
resulted in gathering billions of euros from taxpayers would
encounter problems in national parliaments.
Merkel's spokesman welcomed Schaeuble's proposal as
"interesting", saying it could help rebuild investor confidence.
However, it is far from clear whether Merkel will push the
idea. Her main focus is securing a deal on changing EU treaties
to force states to be more rigorous in budget discipline.
CRUNCH SUMMIT
Merkel meets French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Monday to
hammer out details on the changes they hope leaders will agree
to at the Dec. 9 summit.
World stocks and European bonds made gains at the end of
last week on hopes euro zone leaders may be moving closer to a
comprehensive solution to the crisis.
Merkel, who told her parliament on Friday there were no
quick fixes to the crisis, wants the EU to have greater powers
to stop national budgets if they risk breaching the budget rules
and to punish offenders.
Merkel's spokesman dismissed a report in Focus magazine
which said Germany and France would if necessary let the euro
zone break up and make agreements with individual governments if
treaty changes could not be agreed between all members.
"The German government's goal is to strengthen stability in
the euro zone as a whole through a common set of rules for
stricter budget discipline," the spokesman told Reuters.
The German government wants as many members as possible of
the 27-member EU to sign up to the changes. British Prime
Minister David Cameron threatened on Friday to obstruct the
Franco-German drive for swift EU treaty change.
Schaeuble reiterated Germany's opposition to common euro
zone debt issuance in the newspaper interview, as did Economy
Minister Philipp Roesler, leader of the Free Democrats (FDP), a
junior partner in Merkel's centre-right coalition.
He told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that
there would be no euro bond under this government.
Schaeuble also reiterated Germany's stance that the European
Central Bank was independent.
Former European Commission head Jacques Delors blamed Germany
for insisting the ECB must not support debt-stricken members of
the euro zone for fear of fueling inflation in an interview with
Britain's Daily Telegraph.
The euro's troubles spring from "a combination of the
stubbornness of the Germanic idea of monetary control and the
absence of a clear vision from all the other countries," he
said.
(Additional reporting by Andreas Rinke; editing by James
Jukwey)