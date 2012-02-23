BERLIN/PARIS Feb 23 German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble is in for a torrid weekend in Mexico
City.
Chancellor Angela Merkel is so concerned to get a second
bailout for Greece approved by her parliamentary majority next
Monday that she has hardened Berlin's stance against any
increase in the euro zone's financial firewalls.
As a result, Schaeuble will face the combined forces of the
International Monetary Fund, the United States, China, Japan and
most of his European partners at a G20 finance ministers'
meeting demanding that Europe does more to fight its sovereign
debt crisis before they will offer an extra cent.
European Union leaders had hoped that after getting its way
on a new fiscal discipline treaty, Germany would relent and
agree at a March 1 summit to combine the firepower of Europe's
existing temporary bailout fund and a planned permanent one.
That in turn could open the way for the IMF to increase its
contingency fund for helping states hit by the crisis.
But Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Wednesday:
"The German government's position has not changed - that means
no, it is not necessary."
"What was agreed with partners (in December) was that in
March there would be an examination of the size," he said,
adding that conditions on the bond markets for stressed euro
zone states such as Italy and Spain had improved since then.
The European Commission has made clear it will recommend
running the two rescue funds in parallel to provide stronger
protection against the risk of financial contagion.
"The Commission's task is to speak the truth as we see it,
and we see (a combined fund) is essential in order to overcome
the crisis and return to recovery and growth," EU Economic and
Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Thursday.
"I trust we will in due course come to this conclusion in
the euro area and among the leaders of the euro area," he told
Reuters in an interview.
Germany lost its main ally in the camp of hardline northern
creditors on the issue when Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de
Jager said in a newspaper interview on Wednesday that he now
favoured boosting the warchest.
"We are ready to combine the resources of the two funds at
our disposal so that we have a firepower of 750 billion euros.
We will see whether we can conclude by March," De Jager told
French daily Le Monde.
"Put the question to Germany, which has been opposed since
October with France. We have to have adequate resources to
ensure financial stability."
"PRETTY ISOLATED"
The French also favour a bigger rescue fund but have backed
the Germans in public to avoid cornering Merkel, diplomats say.
"We're aware we're pretty isolated, but this has to be a
unanimous decision," a senior German source said.
The United States, especially Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner, has kept up a drumbeat of pressure, something Germans
privately suggest they may be doing to put the onus on the
Europeans to help President Barack Obama's re-election campaign.
Britain and key non-euro zone G20 members have signalled
they will only respond to an IMF request for an extra 500
billion euros in contingency funds to cope with fallout from the
European crisis if the euro zone does more to help itself.
German officials say they don't see the logic in linking the
two, arguing that the euro zone is doing its homework, notably
by sealing a second Greek bailout this week, and that increasing
the firewall does not create credibility.
"We've just drawn up a second Greek package and in other
countries the situation has improved. We're doing our homework,"
said another German official. "Why are they making this linkage?
It might be different if there was real evidence that the
firewall is too small."
Germany's "nein", they say, is not categorical and would be
reviewed if the crisis worsened or financing costs for countries
such as Spain or Italy rose again.
A senior EU official said the Europeans needed to act before
the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington on April 20-22.
Some in Berlin privately say the political cost of raising
the firewall could be too high.
"It doesn't help anyone to agree on something that isn't
going to go through the Bundestag (lower house)," the senior
German source said. "If you don't agree yourself, how can you
possibly convince the Bundestag?"
Lawmakers in Merkel's centre-right coalition say they expect
a substantial backbench revolt against the Greek bailout in
Monday's vote, although previous rebellions have fallen short of
depriving her of a majority in her own camp.
The opposition Social Democrats and Greens support the
bailout so its passage is not in doubt, but it would be a severe
embarrassment for Merkel if she lost what Germans call her
"chancellor majority" on the issue.
G20 president Mexico has made clear the Europeans need to
show they will raise their firewall to unlock more IMF support.
"We know that this is on the agenda for discussion in March,
so we will be hoping for some progress in this direction,"
Mexican central bank chief Augustin Carstens told Reuters in an
interview, when asked what kind of reassurances G20 countries
would like to see from Europe at the meeting.
"Once this has happened, I hope that discussions about the
IMF can proceed with more fluidity."
G20 officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said Europe
was prepared to make a signal on a stronger firewall on the
understanding the final communique would then make a reference
to boosting IMF aid to crisis victims.
That may have been counting without the Germans.
(Additional reporting by David Brunnstrom and Robin Emmott in
Brussels, Krista Hughes in Mexico City; Writing by Paul Taylor;
editing by Janet McBride)