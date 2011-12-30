BERLIN Dec 30 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said he expects the euro zone will be
stabilised within 12 months and ruled out a break-up of the
single currency in an interview published on Friday.
"I believe that in the next 12 months we will be so far that
we will have the risk of contagion under control and will have
stabilised the euro zone," Schaeuble told Handelsblatt newspaper
in an interview.
Asked whether he could rule out a break-up of the currency
bloc that has been rattled by a sovereign debt crisis for more
than two years, Schaeuble said: "With everything I know at the
moment: yes."
