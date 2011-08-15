* Germany expects no breakthrough at meeting with Sarkozy
* Euro bonds off table in current euro zone configuration
* German export assn head supports idea
By Brian Rohan
BERLIN, Aug 15 The leaders of Germany and
France, meeting on Tuesday under pressure to propose new plans
for tackling the euro zone debt crisis, will not discuss the
topic of common bonds for the bloc, Berlin said on Monday.
In light of the region's current treaties, euro area bonds
could not be considered a serious option, Chancellor Angela
Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said.
Support for common single currency bonds has gained traction
both inside and outside Germany as the fiscal crisis has
worsened, as they would provide a means of cutting debt costs
for lower-rated euro zone states.
Media reports at the weekend suggested Berlin, up to now a
strong opponent, was no longer closed to the idea of euro bonds,
which would also likely push up Germany's own borrowing costs.
But Seibert told reporters in Berlin: "The German government
has said on numerous occasions that it does not believe euro
bonds make sense and that's why they will not play any role at
tomorrow's meeting."
Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy meet in Paris on
Tuesday after a euro zone summit last month failed to calm
markets and left big member states Italy and Spain -- and to a
lesser degree France -- exposed to pressure from frazzled
investors.
Sarkozy's office also said euro area bonds were off
Tuesday's agenda.
On Monday, the president of Germany's BGA export association
became the first senior industry head to back the idea, telling
Reuters that all other avenues for fighting the crisis had been
exhausted.
Some other euro zone states have also openly urge Germany to
back issuing common debt, with Italian Economy Minister Giulio
Tremonti declaring his support for the option on Saturday.
Echoing German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, a
spokesman for his ministry said the main problem with the idea
was that common debt instruments would reduce the incentive for
overspending states to reign in their budgets and reduce debt.
"We have in Europe on the one hand a common monetary policy,
and fiscal policies on the other hand still with national
governments," spokesman Martin Kotthaus told reporters.
"Thus different interest rates are the fundamental
instruments to encourage solid budgetary policy with sanctions
and rewards. As long as that is the case, euro bonds simply
cannot be the choice."
(Editing by John Stonestreet)