* Merkel, Sarkozy push new financial transaction tax
* Fears for competitiveness if only euro zone taxed
* Germany says aim is for tax to apply to all EU
By Madeline Chambers and Sarah Marsh
BERLIN, Aug 17 Germany said on Wednesday that it
wants a financial transaction tax outlined by Chancellor Angela
Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy to apply to the
whole European Union, not just the 17 euro zone states.
With euro zone banks and exchanges worried about being put
at a disadvantage to EU financial centres outside the currency
zone, notably London, Merkel's spokesman made clear that the
intention was to make the tax apply to all 27 EU members.
"When you look at the measures the Chancellor and Sarkozy
presented yesterday, many of them affect all 27 and that is the
intention with the financial transactions tax," her spokesman,
Steffen Seibert, told a regular news conference.
Merkel and Sarkozy's failure to clarify this at their talks
in Paris on Tuesday drew a sharp response from lobby groups.
The Association for Financial Markets in Europe, grouping
top banks, said a tax would bump up costs for a large section of
European industry and hit growth.
Germany's BVR Cooperative Bank Association said it could
push trading to centres outside the euro zone, while shares in
stock exchange operators suffered. Vienna's bourse said it could
exacerbate a trend for deals to take place outside the exchange.
"If an EU-wide financial transaction tax is introduced then
we ask that it does not cover only securities but all financial
transactions, especially those which happen off-bourse," said
the Austrian bourse.
LOSING OUT TO LONDON
Merkel's own coalition also appeared to need convincing,
too. Her conservative bloc's budget expert Norbert Barthle said
it could be "difficult to implement" and would "make no sense on
a national level, so it must happen on a European level".
The Free Democrats (FDP), junior coalition partners, were
keen for it to affect all 27 EU states "to ensure Germany is not
put at risk as a financial centre compared to somewhere like
London".
Although FDP Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said Merkel
and Sarkozy were now tackling the roots of the euro crisis --
too much debt and a lack of competitiveness.
But some in the FDP have warned the coalition could break up
if Merkel's conservatives changed their stance and embraced
common euro zone bonds, which some bankers and investors see as
a potential solution to the debt crisis.
For the moment, most of the coalition shares the view that
euro zone bonds would push up German borrowing costs and reduce
incentives for weaker euro zone states like Greece to reform.
The Munich-based Ifo economic think tank estimates that euro
bonds could cost German taxpayers 47 billion euros a year.
Financial markets on Wednesday reflected disappointment that
the issue of euro zone bonds had not been on the agenda at
Merkel and Sarkozy's meeting on Tuesday.
The FDP and Barthle welcomed the fact that euro bonds were
off the table at least for now.
"At this point in time, it would point the way to a
community of shared liability and signal to indebted countries
they could simply continue as per usual," Barthle said.
However, the opposition Social Democrats attacked Merkel and
Sarkozy for their line on euro zone bonds and accused them of
failing to offer an adequate solution to the crisis.
(Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing by Susan Fenton)