BERLIN Nov 10 The German government is not pursuing the idea of a smaller euro zone and its policies are focused on stabilising the currency bloc as a whole, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said on Thursday.

The emailed statement from spokesman Steffen Seibert came in response to a Reuters story that said some German and French officials had discussed moving ahead with tighter economic integration, possibly in a smaller group of countries.

"The German government is most definitely not purusing such plans," Seibert said. "On the contrary, our policies are aimed at stabilising the euro zone in its entirety and attacking the root of its problems."

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Noah Barkin)