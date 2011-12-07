BERLIN Dec 7 The German government is not sure if this week's European Union summit will reach a conclusion on using International Monetary Fund (IMF) money to respond to the euro zone debt crisis, a German government official said on Wednesday.

"It will be discussed, but I am not sure we are ready for a decision at the end of the week," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official said that giving the permanent euro zone bailout fund -- the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) -- the characteristics of a bank "did not form part of the (German) government's goals".

(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Annika Breidhtardt; Writing by Stephen Brown)