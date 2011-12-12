BERLIN Dec 12 German junior coalition partner the Free Democrats (FDP) wants the Bundesbank to decide independently -- without a parliamentary vote -- on whether to boost its credit line to the International Monetary Fund, a senior FDP lawmaker said on Monday.

"Decisions of the independent central bank do not require the prior approval of the Bundestag," FDP deputy parliament leader Volker Wissing told Reuters.

The Bundesbank stands ready to boost its credit line to the IMF to up to 45 billion euros ($60 billion) to strengthen the fund's crisis fighting capabilities, a Bundesbank board member said at the weekend.

However the bank would want express consent from lawmakers in the Bundestag for the move as it would not be without risk to the German taxpayer, the board member said.

"The Bundesbank would be well advised to insist on its complete independence and the FDP supports it in this," Wissing said. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski, Writing by Sarah Marsh)