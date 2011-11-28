BERLIN Nov 28 Germany wants to press
ahead with fiscal integration among all 27 members of the
European Union under the bloc's Lisbon Treaty but other
solutions are possible in the event this course does not work,
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.
"We want to do it with all 27," Schaeuble told foreign
correspondents in Berlin. "The government wants to do everything
within the treaty."
But the minister cited the "Euro-plus pact" for economic
competitiveness within the EU, suggesting this could be an
alternate course.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Erik Kirschbaum)