* Germany says debt funds could help restore confidence
* Euro bonds would overwhelm Germany, other euro members
* Other options if 27 EU countries refuse treaty change
BERLIN, Nov 28 Germany will propose that
euro zone countries set up national funds to house debt
exceeding the EU's limit of 60 percent of gross domestic product
(GDP) as part of a drive to restore confidence in Europe's
finances, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said.
The idea is a variation on a proposal put forward earlier
this month by the German "wisemen" council of economic advisers
to the government, who suggested setting up a central joint
liability fund for high debtors in the single currency bloc.
"Beyond budget discipline, we need steps that win back the
lost confidence of the financial markets," Schaeuble told
reporters from the foreign press association in Berlin.
"Therefore we will propose that all members of the euro zone
commit to managing the debt that exceeds the 60 percent of GDP
threshold in the Stability and Growth Pact, in their own fund
which is covered by their own revenues," he said.
Schaeuble acknowledged that the separation of excess debt
into a sort of "bad bank" for governments would not relieve euro
zone members of their obligations to pay it off.
But he said the step could help focus euro states on
bringing their overall debt down below EU limits over a 20-year
horizon, strengthening market faith in Europe's resolve.
In an hour-long question and answer session, Schaeuble also
rejected the idea of jointly issued euro bonds before Europe had
made substantial progress towards fiscal integration.
"Euro bonds means collectivizing liabilities. And Germany
would be overwhelmed with the liabilities of the entire euro
zone. So would the Netherlands, Finland, Luxembourg, Austria and
France," Schaeuble said when asked how soon euro bonds could be
introduced in an ideal scenario.
"It has to happen in the right order, then we'll see. We'll
debate this later, not now."
Schaeuble also reiterated, ahead of a summit of EU leaders
on Dec. 9, that Germany wanted to press ahead with fiscal
integration among all 27 members of the EU via changes to the
bloc's Lisbon Treaty, but acknowledged that other solutions
could be envisaged if that proved impossible.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Erik Kirschbaum; editing by Ron
Askew)