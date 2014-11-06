BRUSSELS Nov 6 Germany, Europe's biggest economy, should increase its public investment to help boost the rate of economic growth, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Thursday, adding to calls on a reluctant Berlin to act.

"There are a few countries that have the fiscal space to increase their public investments at the moment. One country, also the largest economy, has that possibility and I hope that they will," Dijsselbloem told a conference in Brussels.

