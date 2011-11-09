BERLIN Nov 9 Germany's Finance Ministry denied on Wednesday that minister Wolfgang Schaeuble had told the parliamentary budget committee that Italy had been offered EFSF assistance at a Group of 20 summit in Cannes last week.

The denial was issued after three participants in the budget committee meeting told Reuters that Schaeuble had spoken of an offer of assistance under the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF). The participants specifically said he had spoken about EFSF aid, not International Monetary Fund aid.

"The finance minister did not report to the budget committee of the German Bundestag on Wednesday of discussions at the G20 summit in Cannes with respect to an EFSF programme for Italy," the finance ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)