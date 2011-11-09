BERLIN Nov 9 Germany's Finance Ministry denied
on Wednesday that minister Wolfgang Schaeuble had told the
parliamentary budget committee that Italy had been offered EFSF
assistance at a Group of 20 summit in Cannes last week.
The denial was issued after three participants in the budget
committee meeting told Reuters that Schaeuble had spoken of an
offer of assistance under the European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF). The participants specifically said he had
spoken about EFSF aid, not International Monetary Fund aid.
"The finance minister did not report to the budget committee
of the German Bundestag on Wednesday of discussions at the G20
summit in Cannes with respect to an EFSF programme for Italy,"
the finance ministry said in a statement.
