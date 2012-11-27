BERLIN Nov 27 A senior German conservative
lawmaker said on Tuesday there was no legal possibility for a
debt 'haircut' for Greece in the future, rejecting suggestions
that the country may require a writeoff of some loans from 2016.
Gerda Hasselfeldt, parliamentary leader of the Bavarian
conservatives, was speaking to reporters after Greece's
international creditors reached agreement on reducing its debt.
The deal included a recognition that some writeoff of debt held
by euro zone governments may prove necessary in the future.
Hasselfeldt, whose Christian Social Union is part of
Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition, also said she
saw no need to offer concessions such as an extension of debt
maturity dates to other struggling euro zone states, signalling
that Greece is a special case.