BRIEF-Hexcel prices $400 mln of 3.95 pct senior notes due 2027
AACHEN, Germany May 16 The euro zone must learn from its sovereign debt crisis by forging a more closely integrated financial policy, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.
Speaking at an academic event in the western German town of Aachen, Schaeuble also said: "We must ensure that financial markets retain confidence in the common currency."
Schaeuble added that Greece, which appointed a caretaker government on Wednesday to prepare for a second election next month following the failure of political parties there to agree a coalition government, "indisputably belongs to Europe".
* Capital World Investors reports a 7 percent passive stake in Square Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kMDv32] Further company coverage:
* Capital World Investors reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Merck & Co Inc as on December 30, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kkIx8A] Further company coverage: