By Erik Kirschbaum
BERLIN, Oct 27 Die-hard Marxists and others
raised in formerly Communist east Germany feel Europe's
sovereign debt crisis has vindicated their once-ridiculed
warnings about the perils of unbridled capitalism.
Calls to shackle the banks in this bastion of Western
consumerism are finding an increasingly receptive audience among
Germans, some of whom now wonder whether their cash is safer
under the mattress than in a bank.
Even mainstream conservatives are asking if the Left might
not have been right all along, potentially boosting the
prospects of more radical parties with less than two years to go
to German elections.
European leaders struck a deal with private banks on
Thursday to try to contain the debt crisis but doubts about the
global financial system linger in Berlin, a city split by the
Cold War that has witnessed an improbable revival of interest in
Karl Marx since the financial crisis began in 2008.
"These banks have a ludicrous business model and it's
extremely dangerous for us all," said Sahra Wagenknecht, a
member of parliament and a fiery leader of the Left party that
traces its roots to Erich Honecker's SED party.
"They're pulling the wool over the eyes of taxpayers," she
said to thunderous applause in a recent German TV talk show,
adding that for example only about four percent of Deutsche
Bank's business is traditional commercial lending.
"Everything else is bets, gambling and speculation. They
take risks because they know the state will bail them out. It's
time everyone realised it can't go on otherwise we'll need one
rescue package after another and even Germany will be broke."
Scepticism about U.S.-style capitalism was already deeply
entrenched in Communist East Germany, a country with no
unemployment and no competing banks.
And while some of the criticism may be traced to "Ostalgie"
-- a romanticized view of the old East Germany that skips over
the secret police and repression -- Wagenkneckt's critics
acknowledge that her anti-capital arguments are gaining new
backers across Germany.
"Marx goes mainstream," the conservative newspaper Die Welt
noted of the way Wagenknecht's views now command respect or at
least a respectful audience compared to scorn a decade ago.
"Hardly anyone contradicts her radical attacks on capitalism
anymore," it wrote.
"I TOLD YOU SO"
Worries about the future of capitalism can be heard across
Berlin and especially in leftist bastions in the east, where
some streets still bear the names of Communist legends such as
Karl Marx, Friedrich Engels and even Vladimir Lenin.
A sense of "I told you so" prevails in eastern Berlin, a
section of the capital that still has the unmistakeable feel of
an Eastern bloc city with its vast parade grounds and
Soviet-style pre-fabricated high rise apartment buildings.
"It's just a nasty situation pure and simple," said
Constanze Voelmy, 50, a waitress who like many easterners grew
up learning about the evils of capitalism while at the same time
aware of the West's prosperity.
"We were all warned about the dangers of capitalism and now
reality is catching up with us. I didn't think it was possible
that states could go broke. I'm now thinking maybe I should take
my money out of the bank and put it under the mattress."
Astrid Gerber, 45, was a tailor in East Germany and now
works cleaning offices. She said hardly anyone in the east paid
much attention to money and hardly anyone ever borrowed money.
"I earned enough to pay the rent and live comfortably," she
said. "You just didn't think or worry about money. That's all
changed now. That's all anyone ever talks about."
MAYBE LEFT HAS IT RIGHT
German intellectuals are also listening more closely to
views on banks by people like Wagenknecht and the Left party.
"I'm beginning to believe that the Left might have it
right," was the headline over a recent article by Frank
Schirrmacher, co-publisher of the conservative Frankfurter
Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.
"The doubts are growing about whether I've been holding the
correct views all my life. It now looks like the assumptions of
my greatest opponents were right all along...A decade of
unchecked financial markets has revitalised leftist views.
They're back now and they're needed."
He is not the only conservative worried about financial
markets. Former German President Horst Koehler raised eyebrows
in 2008 when he referred to financial markets as "a monster"
that had to be tamed.
Michael Schlecht, the finance policy expert for the Left
party in parliament, said the mood has shifted. He wants all
banks nationalised in Germany. He said four or five years ago he
faced ridicule whenever he broached the subject.
"But people are eager to hear that message now -- that the
shackles need to be put on banks," Schlecht said. "They applaud
when they hear the bank's casino-style operations must be
stopped, that derivatives and speculation need to be banned."
(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Jon Boyle)