BERLIN, Sept 15 A senior lawmaker in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) said he was relaxed about a forthcoming report on debt-ridden Greece by the troika of the European Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund.

Michael Meister, deputy parliamentary leader of the conservatives, said on Thursday Greece was doing its utmost to deliver on its targets and added that it would be "absolutely fatal" for Greece if it were to leave the euro zone. (Reporting By Andreas Rinke)