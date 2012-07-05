BERLIN, July 5 Agreements made at last week's EU summit do not go beyond existing treaties, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, adding that the decisions taken did not involve any party taking on additional liabilities.

"(Last week's EU summit) did not enter into any agreement that extends beyond what has already been agreed by our treaties and agreements," Merkel told a joint news conference with her Lebanese counterpart.

"What we are talking about is establishing banking supervision, that is something that is urgently required, as has been shown by the Spanish banks' stress tests," she said, adding that as earlier European stress tests had not shown up the problems, an independent body was required.

"This is not talking about additional liabilities to be assumed by a particular party," said Merkel. (Reporting by Stephen Brown)