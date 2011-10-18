BERLIN Oct 18 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday European leaders would make an important step at their upcoming summit towards solving the debt crisis but further steps would be necessary.

"The EU summit is an important step but further steps will follow because this is about overcoming a sovereign debt crisis," Merkel told a news conference in Berlin.

"These sovereign debts have been built up over decades and therefore one cannot resolve them with one summit but it will take difficult, long-term work."

"Nonetheless, I do think we will also be able to take relevant, important decisions," Merkel said.

Earlier on Tuesday, sources from her party quoted Merkel as saying she expected European leaders to produce a "work plan" for Greece at a summit on Sunday. (Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Matthias Sobolewski)