BERLIN Aug 5 German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed on Friday in calls with other European Union leaders that decisions made at the last EU summit must be "quickly implemented," a government spokesman said.

The spokesman said that Merkel had spoken separately with France's Nicholas Sarkozy, Italy's Silvio Berlusconi and Britain's David Cameron.

"All partners in the talks agreed that the decisions of the EU summit on July 21 must be quickly implemented," he said.

Merkel would speak with U.S. President Barack Obama later in the evening, he added. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by James Dalgleish)