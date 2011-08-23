Sterling steadies around $1.25 as BoE hints hold focus
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
BERLIN Aug 23 German Chancellor Angela Merkel told members of parliament in her conservative party on Tuesday that demands for Eurobonds are "grossly negligent", parliamentary sources at the meeting told Reuters.
Merkel also told the meeting of Christian Democrats and their Bavarian sister party, Christian Social Union, that she rejects any special demand from Finland for collateral for Greek aid. She said agreements don't work that way.
(Reporting By Andreas Rinke; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON, Feb 8 The euro fell another third of a percent against the dollar on Wednesday, as concerns around a resurgence in political risk to the single currency project drove its worst run of daily losses in almost two months.
* Values Russia's biggest toy retailer at 62.8 bln roubles (Changes source, adds details, banker and fund manager comments)