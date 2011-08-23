BERLIN Aug 23 German Chancellor Angela Merkel told members of parliament in her conservative party on Tuesday that demands for Eurobonds are "grossly negligent", parliamentary sources at the meeting told Reuters.

Merkel also told the meeting of Christian Democrats and their Bavarian sister party, Christian Social Union, that she rejects any special demand from Finland for collateral for Greek aid. She said agreements don't work that way.

(Reporting By Andreas Rinke; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)