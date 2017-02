BERLIN, Sept 7 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that a ruling by the country's top court on Wednesday was a confirmation of her government's course in combating the euro zone crisis .

Merkel also said in a speech in parliament that she remained firmly opposed to the issuance of joint euro zone bonds. She said they would lead to a debt union rather than a stability union. She said the euro could not be allowed to fail and it will not fail.

(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum)