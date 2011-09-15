FRANKFURT, Sept 15
German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected joint euro zone bonds
on Thursday as "absolutely wrong" and said restoring stability
to the single currency bloc required a longer-term step-by-step
approach.
"We must, and this is the lesson, move away from a debt
union and towards a sustainable stability union. This won't be
easy but it is right," Merkel said in a speech at the Frankfurt
auto show.
"This can't happen overnight, with some sort of one-off
big-bang solutions. It can only happen in a controlled, step by
step process," she said. "Eurobonds are absolutely wrong. In
order to bring about common interest rates, you need similar
competitiveness levels, similar budget situations. You don't get
them by collectivising debts."
(Reporting By Madeline Chambers and Sarah Marsh in Berlin,
Writing by Noah Barkin)