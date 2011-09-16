UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
BERLIN, Sept 16 German Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated her opposition to the introduction of euro bonds in a campaign speech in Berlin on Friday.
Merkel told a rally of her conservative party supporters ahead of a local Berlin election on Sunday that "Euro bonds are out of the question for the Christian Democrats." She added that "every country has to do its homework. Otherwise it cannot expect any help." (Reporting Andreas Rinke; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.