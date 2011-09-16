BERLIN, Sept 16 German Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated her opposition to the introduction of euro bonds in a campaign speech in Berlin on Friday.

Merkel told a rally of her conservative party supporters ahead of a local Berlin election on Sunday that "Euro bonds are out of the question for the Christian Democrats." She added that "every country has to do its homework. Otherwise it cannot expect any help." (Reporting Andreas Rinke; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)