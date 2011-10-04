MAGDEBURG, Germany Oct 4 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday the Group of 20 leading economies must again tackle the issue of regulating financial markets at their upcoming summit.

Speaking at a regional conference of her Christian Democrat party in Magdeburg, Merkel also said solidarity with the euro zone was cheaper for Germany than for the country to march on alone. (Reporting By Andreas Rinke, Writing by Sarah Marsh; editing by Ron Askew)