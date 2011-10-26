BERLIN Oct 26 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she was committed to achieving sustainable decisions at a summit of European leaders later to tackle the euro zone debt crisis but that noone should expect solutions that work overnight.

"I will work towards reaching sustainable decisions this evening," Merkel told parliament shortly before a vote by German lawmakers on plans to leverage the euro zone bailout fund.

Merkel also said that she wanted to get Greece back on its feet as quickly as possible but that it would be a long path and a debt write down alone would not solve Greece's problems.

"We must certainly accompany Greece for quite some time to come," she said.

If, as expected, German lawmakers pass the motion, Merkel's negotiating hand will be strengthened in the Brussels talks. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson, Annika Breidthardt, Sarah Marsh)