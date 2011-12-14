BERLIN Dec 14 Europe can emerge stronger
from its debt crisis if governments show patience and follow
through on their plan to integrate their economies, German
Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a speech in parliament on
Wednesday.
"I am convinced that if we have the necessary patience and
endurance, if we do not let reversals get us down, if we
consistently move towards a fiscal and stability union, if we
actually complete the economic and currency union ... then what
I have always stated as our goal since the beginning of the
crisis will come to pass," Merkel said.
"Then Europe will not only overcome this crisis, but Europe
will emerge from this crisis stronger than when it went into
it."
(Reporting By Madeline Chambers, Noah Barkin and Brian Rohan)