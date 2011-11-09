BERLIN Nov 9 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Wednesday the situation in Europe is so unpleasant now
that it is time for a change and called for changes in the
European Union Treaty.
Merkel said in a speech that declarations of good intent are
no longer good enough and that genuine structural reforms are
needed that can be checked.
Merkel said the political community will not survive if it
is not capable of changing. She said countries' responsibilities
cannot end at their frontiers.
She also said that reforms are needed quickly because the
rest of the world is not waiting for Europe.
(Reporting By Andreas Rinke; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)