BERLIN Nov 9 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday the situation in Europe is so unpleasant now that it is time for a change and called for changes in the European Union Treaty.

Merkel said in a speech that declarations of good intent are no longer good enough and that genuine structural reforms are needed that can be checked.

Merkel said the political community will not survive if it is not capable of changing. She said countries' responsibilities cannot end at their frontiers.

She also said that reforms are needed quickly because the rest of the world is not waiting for Europe.

