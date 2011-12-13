Dec 13 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday Germany could reintroduce short working hours subsidies for workers if it became necessary, in a sign Berlin is bracing for a considerable slowdown in Europe's largest economy.

Merkel, who was speaking at a news conference with the head of Germany's main union federation DGB, also said the euro zone must pay attention to economic growth as well as budgetary discipline. (Reporting By Andreas Rinke, Writing by Sarah Marsh)