BERLIN Aug 23 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday she would urge Greece's prime minister to stick with tough reforms when they meet in Berlin on Friday while awaiting a report from the 'troika' of international lenders on Athens' progress.

"It is important for me that we all stay true to our commitments and above all wait for the troika report to see what the result is," Merkel told reporters before a dinner with French President Francois Hollande at which the two leaders will fine tune their stance towards Athens.

"But we will, and I will, encourage Greece to continue on its path to reform, which has demanded a lot of the Greek people," she said.

After Berlin, Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will also visit Paris on Saturday for talks with Hollande as part of a charm offensive aimed at securing leeway in implementing painful reforms in his country as a condition for the bailout.