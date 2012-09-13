BERLIN, Sept 13 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday some differences in yields for euro zone members' sovereign debt were inevitable, and she did not believe in debt mutualisation.

Speaking at a conference in Berlin Merkel also said she expressly supported European Central Bank President Mario Draghi in his view that euro zone states must do "their homework" and push through reforms.

She added she expected German bond yields would not stay at current ultra-low levels.