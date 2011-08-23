Sterling steadies around $1.25 as BoE hints hold focus
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
(adds quotes in paras 2,4)
BERLIN Aug 23 German Chancellor Angela Merkel told members of parliament in her conservative party on Tuesday that demands for Eurobonds by two German opposition parties are "grossly negligent", parliamentary sources at the meeting told Reuters.
"It is grossly negligent of the SPD (Social Democrats) and Greens to demand this form of collectivising debt in the euro zone," Merkel told the deputies, the sources said.
Merkel also told the special meeting of Christian Democrats and their Bavarian sister party, Christian Social Union, that she rejects any special demand from Finland for collateral for Greek aid. She said agreements don't work that way.
"That is a result that's just not on," Merkel said.
(Reporting By Andreas Rinke; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON, Feb 8 The euro fell another third of a percent against the dollar on Wednesday, as concerns around a resurgence in political risk to the single currency project drove its worst run of daily losses in almost two months.
* Values Russia's biggest toy retailer at 62.8 bln roubles (Changes source, adds details, banker and fund manager comments)