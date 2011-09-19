(Adds quote, background)
ALSFELD, Germany, Sept 19 Throwing euro zone
member states out of the currency union because they face
difficulties would be detrimental to the euro itself, German
Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.
"It would be a disastrous message politically if it turned
out that those who don't exactly fit in are thrown out," Merkel
said. "It would be a heavy burden on the euro."
The comments, made at a conference of Merkel's conservative
Christian Democrat (CDU) party in central Germany, take aim at
previous statements from her junior coalition partners, the
Free Democrats (FDP) and Bavarian Christian Social Union
(CSU).
Leaders of both the FDP and CSU have raised the prospect of
heavily indebted Greece defaulting and having to leave the
17-nation single currency area, ignoring rebukes from Merkel
for alarming markets.
Merkel also said the CDU should use a party conference in
November to look at whether the euro zone is fully equipped to
make member states follow fiscal rules.
