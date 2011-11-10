BERLIN Nov 10 Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that stabilising the euro zone in its current form was the top priority for her government.

"We only have one goal, that is to bring about a stabilisation of the euro zone in its current form," Merkel told reporters at a news conference with Romania's president in Berlin.

Earlier Reuters reported that some French and German officials were thinking about proceeding with closer integration even if that meant doing so with a smaller group of core euro zone countries.

Merkel also said that Italy needed to win back confidence and urged rapid clarity on the future leadership of the country. (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Anreas Rinke)