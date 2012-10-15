BERLIN Oct 15 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she agreed with her finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, that there would not be any "uncontrollable developments" in the euro zone, like a Greek default or exit from the single currency bloc.

"I have heard such concerns in Asia, in China, that there could be some sort of uncontrollable process in the euro zone, but I agree totally with the finance minister that there will not be any such uncontrollable developments," she said.

She told a news conference that she had assured Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras in Athens last week that she wanted his country to remain in the euro zone, "but our work is not yet over, there is much to do in coming days and weeks".