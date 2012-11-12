BRIEF-Flotek Industries says Richard Walton appointed CFO
* On Feb 13 Richard Walton was appointed as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Flotek - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kQxjEY ) Further company coverage:
LISBON Nov 12 German Chancellor Angela Merkel praised on Monday the resolve of the Portuguese people to deal with the debt crisis that engulfed their country and forced it to seek an international bailout.
"I sense a great sense of determination here in Portugal to overcome this difficult phase," she said at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho on her first visit to Lisbon since the crisis erupted.
"I know that it's very hard for some people - unemployment is high, especially among young people, so Germany wants to support Portugal in particular with professional training for young people."
She said Germany had shown solidarity so far and would continue to do so in future.
* On Feb 13 Richard Walton was appointed as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Flotek - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kQxjEY ) Further company coverage:
HELSINKI, Feb 17 Finnish pension fund Ilmarinen has increased its investments in U.S. equities while cutting back on European stocks due to weak growth prospects in the region, its chief executive Timo Ritakallio said on Friday.
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kQAEUv) Further company coverage: