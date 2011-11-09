(Refiles to remove extraneous notes at bottom)
* Merkel wants changes to Europe's Lisbon treaty
* Says Europe must show it can adapt to changing world
* Former minister Fischer says 27-nation EU too unwieldy
By Andreas Rinke
BERLIN, Nov 9 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Wednesday in some of her most dramatic rhetoric since
the euro zone crisis erupted two years ago that it was high time
for Europe to achieve a "breakthrough" on changes to its ground
rules.
Speaking at a conference in Berlin, Merkel said the
situation in Europe had become "unpleasant" and the bloc would
not survive unless it showed the world it was capable of
adapting to the debt crisis that has intensified in recent
weeks, sparking speculation of a euro zone breakup.
Her remarks appeared aimed at winning over sceptical
European partners to a German push for changes to the bloc's
Lisbon Treaty, rather than a signal that Berlin was ready to
consider radical new measures to stem the crisis.
"It is time for a breakthrough to a new Europe," Merkel
said. "A community that says, regardless of what happens in the
rest of the world, that it can never again change its ground
rules, that community simply can't survive. I'm convinced of
this."
"Because the world is changing so much, we must be prepared
to answer the challenges. That will mean more Europe, not less
Europe."
Italian borrowing costs shot up on Wednesday despite a
promise by embattled Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to step
down. Europe's rescue fund is not big enough to cope with a
bailout of Italy and the market moves raised alarm bells across
the bloc, with Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert admitting they
were grounds for concern.
"We are watching developments in Italy with great interest,"
he said.
The latest turmoil has forced policymakers to consider more
radical solutions for solving their crisis. At a G20 summit in
Cannes last week, Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy
conceded for the first time that Greece might have to leave the
17-nation currency bloc at some point.
Former German foreign minister Joschka Fischer, a longtime
supporter of European integration, said in a newspaper interview
on Wednesday the 27-nation EU was too unwieldy and that it was
time think about forming a smaller group capable of pursuing
needed reforms.
Berlin hopes that by taking a rapid leap-forward on the EU's
fiscal stability rules, the bloc might win back the confidence
of the markets. But even German officials admit that changing
the EU treaty could take up to a year on the most ambitious
projections.
Some European sources have suggested that more radical steps
may be needed if markets cannot be won over soon, including the
idea of moving forward with a smaller group of euro zone
members.
(Reporting By Andreas Rinke; Writing by Noah Barkin)