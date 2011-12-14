(Adds quotes on Britain)
BERLIN Dec 14 Britain will remain a
crucial partner within the European Union despite its veto last
week of a treaty on budget discipline, Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Wednesday, adding London had much to offer in areas from
trade to fighting climate change.
Merkel appeared to be trying to build bridges following
Britain's refusal to agree to changes to the EU's Lisbon Treaty
on tougher budget rules after it failed to win safeguards for
its financial services industry.
"As much as I regret that Britain did not join us on this
path, and as much as I regret that 20 years ago Britain decided
against the euro, I have no doubt that in the future Britain
will also be an important partner in the European Union," Merkel
told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.
Countering the views of pundits who argue that Britain
risks isolation within Europe, Merkel said London still had a
role to play in several significant areas.
"Britain is not only an important partner in foreign and
security affairs. Britain is a partner in many other areas - in
competitiveness, in the internal market, in trade, in
(fighting)climate change," she said in a parliamentary address.
"Britain has its own vital interest in making sure the euro
zone overcomes its debt crisis," she added.
Merkel also said Europe could emerge stronger from its debt
crisis if governments showed patience and followed through on
their plan to integrate their economies.
"I am convinced that if we have the necessary patience and
endurance, if we do not let reversals get us down, if we
consistently move towards a fiscal and stability union, if we
actually complete the economic and currency union ... then what
I have always stated as our goal since the beginning of the
crisis will come to pass," Merkel said.
"Then Europe will not only overcome this crisis, but Europe
will emerge from this crisis stronger than when it went into
it," she said.
(Reporting By Madeline Chambers, Noah Barkin and Brian Rohan)