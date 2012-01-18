BERLIN Jan 18 Chancellor Angela Merkel on
Wednesday reacted with reservation to calls for Germany to
increase its contributions to euro zone rescue efforts after
Standard & Poor's downgrading of the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF) to AA+.
"I'm still searching for what more Germany should do for
other Euro zone countries," Merkel said at a news conference
when asked if Germany should show more solidarity after the
downgrading.
EU paymaster Germany has rejected raising its contribution
to either the EFSF or the European Stability Mechanism. The
Netherlands, Finland and Luxembourg, which along with Berlin
kept their triple-A status, also ruled out putting up more
money.
(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum and Andreas Rinke)