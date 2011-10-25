BERLIN Oct 25 Seven lawmakers from German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives voted against a draft motion on leveraging the euro zone bailout fund in a test vote on Tuesday, lawmakers told Reuters.

Three lawmakers abstained, the conservative lawmakers said, suggesting Merkel still faces a rebellion from within her own centre-right coalition when the motion is put to the Bundestag lower house of parliament on Wednesday.

The motion is, however, likely to go through because the main opposition parties have agreed the text of the draft and are set to vote for it. (Reporting By Andreas Rinke and Holger Hansen)