MAGDEBURG, Germany Oct 4 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday it only made sense for a euro zone member such as Greece to reschedule its debt once it had achieved a primary surplus again.

Speaking at a regional conference of her Christian Democrat party, Merkel said the threat of contagion as a result of such a debt rescheduling would be very big.

She also said the future permanent euro zone bailout fund should play a similar role to that of the International Monetary Fund, allowing countries to become insolvent without the threat of contagion. (Reporting By Andreas Rinke)