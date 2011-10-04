UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
MAGDEBURG, Germany Oct 4 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday it only made sense for a euro zone member such as Greece to reschedule its debt once it had achieved a primary surplus again.
Speaking at a regional conference of her Christian Democrat party, Merkel said the threat of contagion as a result of such a debt rescheduling would be very big.
She also said the future permanent euro zone bailout fund should play a similar role to that of the International Monetary Fund, allowing countries to become insolvent without the threat of contagion. (Reporting By Andreas Rinke)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.