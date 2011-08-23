BERLIN Aug 23 A senior German lawmaker in Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats told Reuters on Tuesday that neither Finland nor any other eurozone countries would get special guarantees from Greece for their contributions to the Greek bailout.

Michael Fuchs, deputy leader of Merkel's CDU in parliament, also said that it would be useful if Italy were to sell its gold reserves to avoid taking on new borrowing. (Reporting By Andreas Rinke; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)