Sept 7 The parliamentary floor leader of the German opposition Social Democrats, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, criticised Chancellor Angela Merkel's government on Wednesday for exacerbating the euro zone debt crisis due to inaction and poor leadership.

In a speech to parliament, Steinmeier said: "Inaction is dangerous. The ECB has been put into a situation where it has had to act because the governments did not act.

"Now look at the result today: more than 120 billion euros in bonds that the ECB has bought. Why? Because political decisions of the governments, also the German government, were lacking because there was a lack of courage and because there was a lack of leadership. That's the problem we're facing now."

(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum)