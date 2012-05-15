(Adds quotes, background)
By Stephen Brown and Madeline Chambers
BERLIN May 15 Germany's centre-left opposition
told Angela Merkel it would only support her fiscal pact if it
was accompanied by measures to boost growth and jobs, siding
with France's new Socialist President Francois Hollande hours
ahead of his visit to Berlin.
Markets and policymakers are watching the dialogue between
Germany's conservative chancellor and the new French leader for
signs that they can overcome their differences on Merkel's drive
for austerity.
Merkel has put more focus on the need for growth measures in
the euro zone since Hollande's election, but insists no measures
can be taken that raise new sovereign debt in Europe. She is
calling for structural reform in struggling euro states, such as
labour market deregulation, to make them more competitive.
"That is not our definition of growth nor that of the
Socialists in France," said the Social Democrat (SPD) chairman
Sigmar Gabriel.
Merkel has so far been able to count on the SPD and their
Green allies for support in parliament on euro zone emergency
measures such as the Greek bailouts, when some eurosceptic
elements of her own centre-right coalition rebelled.
But with German federal elections next year and Merkel seen
seeking a third term, the SPD has been emboldened by Hollande's
victory on an anti-austerity platform. The party got a huge
boost from an election victory in North Rhine-Westphalia state
on Sunday, when Merkel's party was routed.
Merkel needs opposition help to get the fiscal pact through
parliament because laws affecting Germany's sovereignty and the
constitution require a two-thirds majority in the Bundestag
(upper house) and the Bundesrat (upper house). [ID:nL5E8E307Y}
The SPD and the Greens are unlikely to torpedo the bill,
knowing this would plunge the euro zone even deeper into crisis.
But the SPD troika ruled out voting on it in the Bundestag as
early as May 25 as the chancellor wanted.
"The government has to realise in the end that this is
completely unrealistic," said former foreign minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
The SPD lined up its leadership "troika" - Gabriel,
Steinmeier and former finance minister Peer Steinbrueck - to put
pressure on Merkel before she meets Hollande at 6.30 pm (1630
GMT).
Their stark message was that Merkel could not take their
support for granted to approve her fiscal pact - agreed by 25
European Union countries but still awaiting ratification in most
national parliaments - without accompanying measures for growth.
"In any case we will have to look at the result of these
negotiations and then we will decide how to vote," Steinmeier
told a news conference of the SPD troika, who are all contenders
to challenge Merkel for the German chancellorship next year.
The SPD leaders provided no concrete proposals for growth,
beyond what governments are already discussing: boosting the
European Investment Bank to inject credit, tapping unused EU
structural funds for infrastructure projects, and pushing for a
European financial transaction tax.
But they pinned the blame on Merkel and her erstwhile French
ally, conservative former president Nicolas Sarkozy, for a focus
on austerity that they said had contributed to high unemployment
among young Europeans that threatened the continent's stability.
"Misery gnaws away at democracy," said Steinbrueck, who like
Steinmeier served in Merkel's first "Grand Coalition" government
with the SPD from 2005-2009.
(Additional reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Holger Hansen;
Editing by Louise Ireland)