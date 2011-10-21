BERLIN Oct 21 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
spokesman said on Friday the upcoming euro zone crisis summit
had to be split in two because Merkel needed a mandate from a
powerful parliamentary committee to okay key decisions, and this
had not been possible so far.
Spokesman Steffen Seibert said there had to be two summits
-- on Sunday and on Wednesday -- because there had not been time
for the lower house's budget committee to study proposals in
detail -- and in German -- in time for Sunday's meeting.
"Decisions could not be made on Sunday because without a
discussion and approval by the budget committee, the chancellor
would have had to travel to Brussels without a mandate on these
issues," said Seibert.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson, Stephen Brown and Sarah Marsh;
Writing by Stephen Brown)