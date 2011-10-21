BERLIN Oct 21 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said on Friday the upcoming euro zone crisis summit had to be split in two because Merkel needed a mandate from a powerful parliamentary committee to okay key decisions, and this had not been possible so far.

Spokesman Steffen Seibert said there had to be two summits -- on Sunday and on Wednesday -- because there had not been time for the lower house's budget committee to study proposals in detail -- and in German -- in time for Sunday's meeting.

"Decisions could not be made on Sunday because without a discussion and approval by the budget committee, the chancellor would have had to travel to Brussels without a mandate on these issues," said Seibert.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson, Stephen Brown and Sarah Marsh; Writing by Stephen Brown)