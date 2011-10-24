BERLIN Oct 24 Thee parliamentary floor leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's party wants a full vote in the lower house of parliament rather than just its budget committee on proposals to leverage the EFSF euro zone rescue fund, a conservative source said on Monday.

Volker Kauder, the floor leader for the Christian Democrats, was expected to make this proposal at Merkel's briefing of party leaders in the Bundestag (lower house) that started at 1115 GMT, the source added.

Merkel had been expected to seek the committee's approval of proposals at Sunday's summit ahead of a second, more decisive European summit on Wednesday. Germany's constitutional court ruled last month that parliament should have a bigger say in decisions affecting the bailout fund.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller)