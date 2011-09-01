DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
BERLIN, Sept 1 German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed Portugal's efforts on structural reforms on Thursday, saying in a joint news conference with her Portuguese counterpart that she wants to help the country whenever it is in need.
Euro bonds are the wrong answer to the euro zone debt crisis, she added. (Reporting by Brian Rohan)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Thursday the U.S. territory would make a $1.4 million interest payment on constitutionally backed bonds by drawing on so-called "clawback" money deposited at Banco Popular.
* The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company announces expiration and results of exchange offer for 6.000% senior notes due 2023