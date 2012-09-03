HANOVER, Germany, Sept 3 The example of Portugal shows that the euro zone's economic adjustment programmes are working as the Southern European country will swing to a primary surplus in 2013, Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.

Schaeuble added that Greece, where the economic reform programme attached to its double-bailout has stalled, should not be the only measure of performance for the currency union's ability to fight its sovereign debt crisis.