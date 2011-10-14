BERLIN Oct 14 Berlin has the utmost respect for the efforts of the Portuguese government and its people to reduce public spending and balance the budget, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said on Friday.

"The German government sees with great respect how Portugal and the Portuguese people have embarked on a very difficult path to reform and to change the structure of their economy," said Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert, in response to a question from a Portuguese journalist at a news conference. "Portugal is on the right path, in our view."

But Seibert said he could not yet comment on the latest cutbacks announced by Portuguese Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho on Thursday, including scrapping civil servants' year-end bonuses and extending working hours to help meet the terms of his country's 78 billion euro bailout.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown)