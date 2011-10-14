BERLIN Oct 14 Berlin has the utmost respect for
the efforts of the Portuguese government and its people to
reduce public spending and balance the budget, Chancellor Angela
Merkel's spokesman said on Friday.
"The German government sees with great respect how Portugal
and the Portuguese people have embarked on a very difficult path
to reform and to change the structure of their economy," said
Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert, in response to a question
from a Portuguese journalist at a news conference. "Portugal is
on the right path, in our view."
But Seibert said he could not yet comment on the latest
cutbacks announced by Portuguese Prime Minister Pedro Passos
Coelho on Thursday, including scrapping civil servants' year-end
bonuses and extending working hours to help meet the terms of
his country's 78 billion euro bailout.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown)