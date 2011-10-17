UPDATE 2-Trump backs "One China" policy in call with China's Xi
* Leaders had lengthy, "extremely cordial" phone call - W.House
BERLIN Oct 17 German Chancellor Angela Merkel is taking very seriously anti-capitalism protests this weekend, her spokesman said on Monday.
"The government is ... taking the protests very seriously. They express a concern for more justice of the people," Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference.
"It hasn't yet been achieved but it must be achieved to give the financial markets the rules that we find socially acceptable in Germany," he added.
A finance ministry spokesman also said there should be an international discussion about splitting banks into their business arms. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Alexandra Hudson)
* Leaders had lengthy, "extremely cordial" phone call - W.House
SYDNEY, Feb 10 Pacific Management Investment Co (Pimco), one of the world's largest bond funds, believes corn prices will outperform soybeans and is cautious about aluminium markets.
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds China import data, updates prices)